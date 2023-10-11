Asha Parekh reacts to Kangana Ranaut's claims about fake friendship in Bollywood: 'Woh kyun nahi dosti karti?'

Asha Parekh reacted to Kangana Ranaut's claim about fake friendship in Bollywood and said, "It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not."

Veteran actress Asha Parekh opened up about her career and even commented on Kangana Ranaut's claims about the 'lack of genuine friendships' in Bollywood. In her interview with News18, Asha objected to Kangana's statement and gave the example of how she still maintains a strong bond with her contemporaries, Waheeda Rahman and Helen.

Asha Parekh attended a News18 conclave, and even Kangana Ranaut was present earlier. During her interaction, Asha was asked to share her take on Kangana's claim about fake friendships in Bollywood. In response, Asha said, “Have you seen how close me, Waheeda ji and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship."

Asha further added that it's Kangana's choice if she wants to befriend someone or not. When she was asked if such friendship does exist in today's film industry, she said, "Ab woh Kangana ji se puchiye na, ki kyu nahi hai. Aapne aisa kyu nahi pucha, ki aap aise kyu bol rahe hai (Please ask Kangana why it doesn’t exist anymore? Why did you not ask her why she made that statement)? It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not. So, you must ask her ki woh kyu nahi dosti karti? Mere saath toh bohot achchi hai woh (Kangana should have been asked why she does not make friends. She is very nice to me)."

When Kangana made a big statement about friendship in Bollywood

In an interview with Curly Tales when Kangana was asked to name three people who would like to invite for Sunday brunch, the actress said that Bollywood don't have the quality to be her friend.

In the same conversation, the veteran actress was asked about her views on recent controversial films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. She replied, "Maine picturein dekhi nahi hai toh main kaise controversy pe baat karun? ((I haven’t seen these films, so I can’t comment on the controversies surrounding them)". When she was further asked if such films should be made, Asha said, "Agar logo ko pasand hai toh dekhni chahiye aise filmein (If people like watching these films, then they should watch)."