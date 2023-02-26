Search icon
Arbaaz Khan feels Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t 'bring niceness to the small screen', says 'you can’t be fake in front of...'

Arbaaz Khan, in his new interview, said that he thinks Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t bring niceness and naturalism to the small screen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Credit:Shah Rukh-Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan recently launched The Invincibles, his new talk show on YouTube. Recently, the actor spoke about hosting the show and said Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan could handle it but Shah Rukh Khan couldn't 'bring niceness and naturalism to the small screen'.

For the unversed, in 2007, Shah Rukh hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati season 3 in 2007. While speaking to Free Press Journal, he said that his hosting style is natural. He further, mentioned, “How Salman Khan bounced back with Dus Ka Dum and Mr Amitabh Bachchan with Kaun Banega Crorepati, even their film careers revived post these television reality shows. It’s only about the demeanours. Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t pull it off."

He added, "I think he couldn’t bring niceness and naturalism to the small screen. People must have found him fake. There were two people. At the end of the day, you can’t be fake in front of the television or you have to be very smart like Amitabh Bachchan. He knows his audience but Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t do it."

Meanwhile, SRK’s Pathaan became the fifth Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore joining Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama Dangal, SS Rajamouli's epic action drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prashanth Neel's explosive actioner KGF Chapter 2, and SS Rajamouli's action-packed extravaganza RRR.

 The actioner has kick-started the YRF Spy Universe including references and easter eggs to the previous three spy films namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan also makes a thrilling cameo reprising his role from the Tiger franchise, which would get its third installment Tiger 3 later this year on Diwali. SRK as Pathaan will be seen in a cameo in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger to face off against each other in YRF Spy Universe: Report

 

 

