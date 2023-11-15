Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Headlines

This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

Meet one of India's richest families, whose net worth is Rs 66400 crore, its business is…

Nothing Phone (2) getting Apple iPhone’s exclusive feature, Carl Pei ‘apologises’ to Tim Cook

When Emraan Hashmi said he wanted to take Katrina Kaif on a romantic date, do an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money: Payouts for finalists, semi-finalists, participating teams in the ODI World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

Nothing Phone (2) getting Apple iPhone’s exclusive feature, Carl Pei ‘apologises’ to Tim Cook

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money: Payouts for finalists, semi-finalists, participating teams in the ODI World Cup

Meet the stunning wife of star Australian cricketer

Bollywood actresses who quit acting after marriage

Wrestlers who represented India in WWE 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Despite honest performances from Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, and Rajpal Yadav, Apurva is a letdown because of its predictable screenplay, underdeveloped characters, and underutilization of the setting and subject.

article-main
Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Cast: Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Dhairya Karwa

Where to watch: Disneyplus Hotstar

Rating: 2.5 stars

Inspired by true events, Apurva narrates the story of an ordinary girl who is forced to become ruthless for survival. Apurva is chased by a pack of lecherous baddies, and the life-threatening circumstances evolve her from being hunted to being a hunter. 

A survival thriller is an intriguing subject for a feature film. We still refer to Anushka Sharma's NH10 as a prime example. When you have a film inspired by true events, it adds more weight to the narrative. Apurva starts on a promising note, and you will feel invested in the narrative in the first 10-15 minutes. But later, you will realise that the thrill fizzles out due to predictable writing- at least, this is what I felt. 

Set in the rustic, lawless land of Chambal, Apurva has everything in its place. A perfect setting for a survival thriller- check. A female lead who's talented and can carry a film- check. A group of talented actors as antagonists that can make the screenplay interesting- check. Sadly, the movie is let down due to average writing and, undiscovered characters. Neither I feel sad for Apurva, nor do I cheer loudly in her attempt to survive Chambal. 

Let's talk about the plus points. First thing first, the movie managed to hold my attention in the first 4 minutes. Tara Sutaria in and as the titular role has given another solid performance. The actress is growing with every other film, and Apurva could be her boldest movie yet. Abhishek Banerjee is another artiste who never fails to surprise. He plays the role of Shukha- the leader of the robbers gang. A few of sequences of Apurva will impress you, but...

Let's point out the negatives- that are more in this film. The script is predictable. After a point, I started guessing what would happen, and this is a red mark in a so-called survival-thriller. Apurva also suffers because of its underdevelopment of interesting characters. There is only a mention of the gang, led by Shukha. No proper background, and no build-up to the characters. How did they come together? Did Rajpal or Abhishek kill their boss Ranga? Some unanswered questions will restrict you from feeling terrified by them. The other members of Sukha's gang, are dependable but don't leave a bigger impact on the screenplay. Dhairya Karwa is a talented actor who sadly gets sidelined due to his little-to-impact characters. First Gehraiyaan and now Apurva, Dhairya should choose better scripts, as he has the potential. 

Watch the trailer

Rajpal Yadav, the veteran star who made us laugh for decades, went on to take a different route at this stage of his career. The funnyman with his impeccable comic timing, started with a negative role in Jungle (2000). However, despite his honest attempt at acting evil, he made me giggle, every time he looked confused, or scratched his head with disbelief. In these scenes, glimpses of his characters from Chup Chup Ke, Bhagam Bhag, and Dhol appeared in front of me. 

While watching the film, I wanted to believe that Rajpal is Jugnu (the senior member of Sukha's gang), and he has to be taken seriously. But then, in the movie, a bus driver slapped him hard, mocking his physical appearance, and I broke into laughter along with the other audience members. By the time the movie was at its climax, I lost excitement. The only time I clapped was when Apurva attacked the gang for the first time, and took down a member. 

Overall, Apurva could be a much better film, but the makers failed to analyse its true potential. As the film is a digital release, a moviegoer might expect a raw, brutal, and unabashedly violent survival thriller, just like me. So, I'm giving you a heads up, don't watch with too many expectations, and you might find it a decent entertainer. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

Govardhan Puja 2023 date and time: Know all about Govardhan puja's shubh muhurat and vidhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE