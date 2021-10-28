Headlines

Anushka Sharma's dance video takes internet by storm, actress aces #JugnuChallenge - WATCH

In the now-viral video, Anushka Sharma is seen grooving to the fun beats of rapper Badshah's latest music video, 'Jugnu'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 12:27 PM IST

Bollywood actress-turned-producer Anushka Sharma on Thursday took to her Instagram Stories to share with her fans that she had dropped her first-ever YouTube video on her official channel. Taking on the #JugnuChallenge, Anushka Sharma posted a 17-second dance video that left her fans asking for more. 

In the now-viral video, Anushka is seen grooving to the fun beats of rapper Badshah's latest music video, 'Jugnu'. Dressed in a one-shoulder, ruffle neck black top teamed with high-waist blue denim and white sneakers, Anushka is seen having quite the fun matching her steps to the peppy beats. In the clip, the actress is all smiles as she shows off her dance skills. 

In another news, when the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup saw an end to India's winning streak against its neighbour in the World Cups, heartbroken fans retorted to trolling cricketers and their spouses.

While India's ace bowler Mohammed Shami was trolled for his performance, angry fans took no time to direct their hate towards Anushka Sharma, captain Virat Kohli's wife. A section of netizens took to Twitter where they blamed and incessantly trolled the actress for Kohli and Team India's poor performance. Some people dug up the couple's earlier appeal of not bursting crackers for Diwali.

And some even went a step further and questioned the actress about her "Karwa chauth vrat". A user wrote, "@AnushkaSharma Mam, aapne kal karwachauth ka vrat nahi rakha tha kya? #IndiaVsPak #T20WorldCup2021"

Another user posted, "@AnushkaSharma you a bad luck to Kohli. After you came to his life, his performance has gone down and your Leftist mindset (got from Khans to get movie). Please give him divorce for the sake of India..."

This is not the first time that the actress has been subjected to such massive trolling. In the past too, Anushka has found herself at the centre of hate after every key match of Team India. In 2016, Kohli had come out in support of Anushka when trolls spewed venom against her after Kohli's less than perfect performance in the T20 internationals.

