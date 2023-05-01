Search icon
Anupam Kher says Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was ‘not a great film’: ‘You need to accept..’

Anupam Kher talks about boycott Bollywood trends and says Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was not a great film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Anupam Kher and Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, failed to perform well at the box office and couldn’t cross Rs 50 crores. Recently, in an interview, Anupam Kher opened up about boycott calls and if it was responsible for Laal Singh Chadha’s failure

In a conversation with the news agency ANI, Anupam Kher talked about Aamir Khan’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure and said, “Laal Singh Chaddha was not a great film. If it were a great film then no power would've stopped it. Aamir Khan's PK worked really well. The point is that you need to accept the truth.”

The actor further talked about boycott Bollywood trends and added, “I am not for boycott trends, not at all but you can't stop somebody from doing what they want. But if your product is good, it will find its audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to make brilliant work.”

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forest Gump. The movie stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and was released on August 11, 2022. The film had a drastic run at the box office and its first-weekend collection was Rs 46 crores

Anupam Kher will be next seen in the movie IB71 starring Vidyut Jammwal. Other than this, the actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s movie Emergency. The movie also stars Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and others in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release this year. Other than this, the actor will also be seen in the film Metro In Dino helmed by Anurag Basu. The movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Neena Gupta among others.  The film is scheduled to release on December 8. 

Read Anupam Kher shares cryptic note on 'saste log' after The Kashmir Files is snubbed at Filmfare Awards 2023

 

