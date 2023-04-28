Anupam Kher shares cryptic note on 'saste log' after The Kashmir Files is snubbed at Filmfare Awards 2023

Anupam Kher

After filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri refused to be a part of the Filmfare Awards, actor Anupam Kher shared a cryptic message, taking a dig at the Awards jury for ignoring the film at the 68th Filmfare Awards. The Filmfare Awards took place in Mumbai on April 27. Despite earning seven nominations, including Kher for Best Actor, the film failed to bag any trophy. On April 28, Friday, Anupam Kher shared his thoughts about the appreciation and recognition on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Izzat ek mehga tofha hai. Iski umeed saste logon se na rakhe (Respect is an expensive gift, don't expect from cheap people)."

Here's Anupam Kher's tweet

On Thursday, Vivek took his concern regarding the corrupt practices happening in the name of awards to Twitter, and wrote, "I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters. That’s why, in the sycophant and unethical world of Filmfare, Master Directors like Sanjay Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya have no faces. Sanjay Bhansali looks like Alia Bhatt, Sooraj like Mr. Bachchan and Annes Bazmi like Karthik Aryan."

He further wrote, "It’s not that a filmmaker’s dignity comes from Filmfare Awards but this humiliating system must end. Therefore, as my protest and dissent against a corrupt, unethical and sycophant establishment of Bollywood, I have decided to not accept such awards. I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars."

In the 68th Filmfare Awards, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi won major honors, including Alia Bhatt as the Best Actress, Sanjay as the Best Director, and Best film trophy as well. Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor award for his performance in Badhaai Do.