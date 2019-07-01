Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15' starring Ayushmann Khurrana bags award at London Indian Film Festival

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 released in theatres on Friday, June 28. The movie is collecting good numbers in Indian box office. The movie has just achieved something more too. It bagged an award just two days after its release.

Dabangg and Mulk helmer Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 has received audience award at the London Indian Film Festival. A report in Variety reveals that the movie opened the tenth edition of LIFF, which is touted to be Europe’s largest South Asian film festival.

“I am so happy that the film actually connected with Indians abroad and with non-Indians alike, who are not facing this version of inequality on a daily basis,” Sinha told the publication.

The festival reportedly witnessed stars talking about the movies and their lives and the industry. The topic of diversity and equality (which is the focus of Article 15) were supposedly the highlight of the event, apart from talks about mental health.

Not only Article 15, other iconic personalities also won a few awards. Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Anurag Kashyap bagged the icon award, while actress Radhika Apte won an award for outstanding achievement. Harshvardhan Kapoor was also honoured with rising star award.