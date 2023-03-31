Anubhav Sinha reacts to Bheed box office failure, calls it 'bizzare' feeling: 'There’s nobody in the theatres'

Anubhav Sinha-Bheed

Anubhav Sinha's films usually earn the title of being a path-breaker or thought-provoking piece of cinema. However, his latest offering Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar has failed to create an impact at the box office. Despite earning mixed to positive critical and audience reception, the film didn't see impressive footfalls at theatres, and that's what left Sinha puzzled.

Recently, in an interaction with Galatta Plus, Anubhav was asked to share his state of mind, after looking at Bheed's reception. Sinha revealed that this is the most 'bizarre' reaction he has ever seen to his films. Explaining his side, Sinha added that despite he's receiving long messages of praise, there is no audience in theatres for the film.

Sinha said, “Sometimes you make a film which is rejected and you understand that even if it’s a great film, people didn’t connect with it. Over time you’ll learn to live with it. Or you make a film where people love it and they go to the theatres and they see it." Anubhav continued, "This film (Bheed) has received so much love and adulation and respect. People are writing pages on WhatsApp and on Facebook, more reviews than I have ever read. But there’s nobody in the theatres. But it makes a slightly bizarre feeling. I’m half happy and half intrigued.”

At the box office, Bheed faced strong competition from Hollywood biggie, Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick 4. Even Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar affected Bheed's collection. When the trailer of Bheed was released, it met with some harsh criticism as the Covid lockdown was compared with the India-Pakistan partition. Described as ‘inspired by invisible true events’, the film also stars Aditya Srivastava, Ashutosh Rana, Kritika Kamra, and Pankaj Kapur. Bheed was released in theatres on March 24. Before Bheed, Anubhav's Anek also failed at the box office.