Anubhav Sinha opens up on Anek's box office failure, says 'even Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh couldn't....'

Anubhav Sinha's last theatrical release Anek, a political thriller set in North East and headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, turned out to be a box office failure as the film released on May 27 managed to earn only Rs 11.50 crore at the box office. In a recent interview, the filmmaker has now opened up about Anek's dismal performance.

After a string of critically panned films such as Ra.One, Cash, and Tum Bin 2, Sinha reinvented himself in 2018 with the religion-based legal drama Mulk starring Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor, followed up with the caste-based crime drama Article 15 with Ayushmann in 2019, and helmed the 2020 gender-based drama Thappad headlined by Pannu. All three films were critically and commercially acclaimed, but Anek was completely rejected by the audience and even received negative reviews from the critics.

Speaking to ETimes about his most recent film, Anubhav said, "There is something very peculiar going on at the Indian box office in general, especially Hindi box office. There is no pattern so no matter how disappointed I was with the performance of my film at the box office, the exhibition sector wasn’t.”

He even added that he was told that even Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff couldn't bring the audience to the theatres referring to the recent box-office duds of Ajay's Runway 34, Ranveer's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Tiger's Heropanti 2.

Talking about the success of RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa, the filmmaker concluded that it seems that only entertaining films are working at the box office, but the sample size is too small to make any final judgement.



Apart from Ayushmann, J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra played pivotal roles in film jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

After Anek, the filmmaker's next film is Bheed with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Slated to release on November 18, it will clash with Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2, the much-awaited sequel of the 2015 thriller.