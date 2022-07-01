Anirban Bhattacharya criticises Kartik Aaryan's Bengali in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, says 'tomorrow is not...'

Anirban Bhattacharya/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan was criticised by actor Anirban Bhattacharya in a rare tweet. Anirban called Kartik his "friend" and claimed that in his most recent movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik had mispronounced a Bengali word. Tabu and Kiara Advani also appear in the Anees Bazme-directed movie.

Tagging Kartik in his tweet, Anirban wrote, “Hello friend @TheAaryanKartik Congratulations for your new car/Chinese food table. Just remember 'tomorrow' is not 'kol' or 'call' in Bangla.

Just remember 'tomorrow' is not 'kol' or 'call' in bangla. It's 'kaal' / কাল/ काल। — Anirban Bhattacharya (@AnirbanSpeaketh) June 26, 2022

The actor’s tweet invited reactions from netizens. Reacting to the post, a user wrote in the comments, “Dear Anirban da! I have never imagined you will say this kind of stuff to a non Bengali actor, who was not even the writer or the director of the movie! He was totally dependable to his director and do remember it was a comedy movie.”

Kartik had opened up about the film's success saying that the team never thought that the horror-comedy will 'revive' Bollywood. Speaking to News18, the Dhamaka star said, "I am really happy. It’s an amazing feeling. I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations."

Talking about the amazing reaction to the film, Kartik continued, "We were confident that family audience will enjoy it as it is an entertaining film. What amazed me was the reaction of kids, like three-year-old children are singing ‘Hare Ram’. It all feels unreal. We never thought it will penetrate so much."

The Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety actor even mentioned how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was an important film in his career as it was his first theatrical release after the pandemic and hence, he was nervous about the audience reaction. He even mentioned how the film has managed to bring in audiences to the theatres despite several films releasing in the six weeks after his film hit theatres on May 20.