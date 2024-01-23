Twitter
Bollywood

Animal OTT release cleared as co-producers settle legal dispute, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer set to stream on Netflix from...

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, Animal will start streaming on Netflix from January 26, as per several reports. The producers T-Series and Cine1 Studios Private Limited have now settled their legal dispute.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema. The 2023 release grossed more than Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office despite widespread criticism over its glorification of toxic masculinity and showcasing excessive violence.

Now, the hyperviolent crime drama is set for its streaming release on the OTT giant Netflix as the film's producers Cine1 Studios Private Limited and T-Series (Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited) have settled their dispute regarding alleged violation of contractual obligations. The two production companies informed the same to Delhi High Court on Monday.

Earlier, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios Private Limited had filed the suit against Bhushan Kumar's T-Series claiming that it had a 35 percent profit share and was entitled to 35 percent intellectual property rights in the film. The suit, filed by Cine1 Studios, alleged that T-Series had failed to share the revenues from the box office sales of the film despite the profit-share agreement. 

T-Series had claimed that Cine1 Studios had given up its rights over the film for Rs 2.6 crore in August last year. Cine1 Studios alleged that the agreement shown by T-Series in the court was forged and had sought a stay on Animal's streaming release until their terms of the agreement was met.

With the legal dispute now cleared, Animal is now set to have its OTT release on Netflix soon. As per several media reports, the extended cut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film with an extra footage of 8 minutes will be streamed on Netflix starting from January 26. 

On Tuesday, January 23, when the official X (previously known as Twitter) account of Prabhas-starrer Salaar posted, "@AnimalThe Film When is your OTT release", Animal's official X account replied, "Let’s Salute the Champion very soon", and added the emoji of Indian National Flag, supporting the reports that Animal will start streaming on Netflix from January 26, India's Republic Day.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Siddhant Karnick, and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles.

