Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the hyperviolent crime saga Animal is still attracting audiences to the theatres in its third weekend. The film continues to rake in moolahs at the box office and has grossed more than Rs 800 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

Animal collected a worldwide total of Rs 797.60 cross gross in its fifteen days and as per the early trends for its sixteenth day from the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13 crore net in India, thus taking the global total to above Rs 800 crore gross. Talking about its India net collection, the movie is inches away from breaching the Rs 500 crore-mark as it has already minted Rs 498 crore in 16 days across all the five languages with majority of its coming from the Hindi version alone (above Rs 450 crore).

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is now the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film globally after Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 2024 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 1,148 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 1,050 crore), Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 918 crore), and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (Rs 876 crore).

The film has divided the audiences completely. While one half is criticing the film for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogny, and for showcasing excessive violence, the other half is calling it raw and real, and asking the detractors to watch it as a movie instead of expecting a moral lesson in return.

Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third film after Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The 2019 release Kabir Singh, his first Hindi film headlined by Shahid Kapoor, was the official remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, his directorial debut.



