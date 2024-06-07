Twitter
Bollywood

Vishal Dadlani promises to offer work to CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut: ‘To those on Dungana’s side…’

Vishal Dadlani questions people siding with Kangana Ranaut, says he'll offer work to CISF personnel who slapped the actress, BJP MP.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 02:34 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Vishal Dadlani promises to offer work to CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut: ‘To those on Dungana’s side…’
Vishal Dadlani questions those in support of Kangana Ranaut
On Thursday evening, Kangana Ranaut was slapped by CISF personnel at Chandigarh airport, and an FIR was registered against her. Now, music composer Vishal Dadlani says he will ensure a job for the CISF woman if any action is taken against her. 

On Friday, Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram and shared a video report of the incident and wrote in the caption, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan.”

After the CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur slapped Kangana Ranaut, she was detained and after Kangana registered an FIR against her, she was immediately suspended. After the report of Kaur's suspension surfaced Vishal Dadlani shared a new set of Instagram Stories, where he wrote, “Those on Dungana's side, if she had said your Mother is ‘available in 100 Rupees’ what would you do?" In a separate story, he added, “Again if Ms. Kaur is removed from duty someone gets her in touch with me and I will ensure she is gainfully employed.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram stories and claimed that the CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated and even questioned the silence of the film industry on the incident and wrote, "Meanwhile, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and questioned the silence of the film industry on the slap incident. “All eyes on Rafah Gang this can happen to you or your children as well…When you celebrate a terror attack on someone be ready for the day it comes back to you as well.”

On Tuesday, BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut was elected to Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi after she defeated Congress heavyweight Vikramaditya Singh. The actress will be next seen in the movie Emergency which is her self-directorial. Vishal Dadlani on the other hand is known for penning lyrics of popular songs like Pathaan'S Besharam Rang along with Kumaar, Tiger Zinda Hai's Swag Se Swagat Rap and more. 

