HomeSmart Buy

Smart Buy

Amazon Today's Deals: 5 most spacious travel pouches at Amazon

To make your travel experience more interesting, take these five stylish Pouches from Amazon with you. Every Pouch is unique and well designed, which take your travel experience to the next level.

Latest News

Prachi Prakhar

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 03:46 PM IST

Amazon Today's Deals: 5 most spacious travel pouches at Amazon
Enjoy your journey with these trendy travel pouches.
Travelling is an amazing and delightful experience, but managing all your essentials with care is quite challenging. Just by keeping your belongings in a organised way, you can experience hassle-free environment with a flavour of style. So if you are the one who wants to add a dash of elegance in their travel experience, then these five must-have pouches from Amazon can help you to transform your journey in a organised way.
 
 
 
About the item:
This bag contains Zipper in three compartments that is, Main zipper compartment, Back zipper compartment, front zipper compartment.
It is made up of Nylon.
This bag is styled in a Sling Bag form.
It also contains Strap, which is adjustable.
It has heavy padding, which will help your accessories to remain safe and secure.
This bag is ideal for those who loves to do adventurous activities. 
It is water and diet resistant, also it can resist even a slash by sharp objects.
It's dimension is- 8.75 x 6.25 x 2.75 inches.
It has 200 g of weight. 
It is available in 7 different colors.
 
 
 
About the item:
This bag is designed for both male and female.
It is scratch proof with high durability.
It can resist water, as it is water proof.
You can use it for multi-purposes like, storing jewellery, making a first aid kit, carrying money in it, etc.
This is the premium design of high quality.
Also it can be a good gift option.
It is the kit of four bags, in which largest one contain handle for hanging.
Its leather is totally vegan.
It is available in various color options.
 
 
 
About the item:
This Chest bag has a height of 33 cm, width of 5 cm and its belt length is 90 cm.
This pouch is for both men and women.
This pouch is anti-theft with zipper.
Also it is waterproof, which keeps your belongings safe.
It is used for multi- purposes.
It can perfectly works as a small bag/ single strap bag/ cross body bag/ shoulder bag, etc.
This can be a ideal gift for your loved ones.
It is made up of leather material.
It is available in various color options.
 
 
 
About the item:
This is a zipper bag with 2 main compartments and one front flap zipper pocket.
It is made up of polyester.
It has an adjustable belt.
It's weight is 190 g.
It is designed in a Sling bag form.
It's dimension is- 9 x 3.5 x 6.5 inches.
 
 
 
About the item:
This bag has a shoulder strap which is adjustable.
It has a smooth zipper.
It contains shoulder strap buckle with socket backpack design.
With this waist bag you can travel hassle free.
It is perfect for hiking, camping and other outdoor activities.
It is durable and has high quality.
It has various color options.
 
Disclaimer: 
Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever.                                                                                                                                              
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
