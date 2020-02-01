Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh give life to 'Takht' first announcement teaser

Headlines

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greets and welcomes PM Modi at White House

Shubman Gill's Dismissal: Why on-field umpires did not give a soft signal at Gill's dismissal?

New Parliament Inauguration: Shah Rukh Khan shares new building video, PM Modi reacts

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh give life to 'Takht' first announcement teaser

Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have given their voice to the first announcement teaser of 'Takht', the Karan Johar directorial which is slated for Christmas 2021 release

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 06:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Johar has booked Christmas 2021 for his upcoming directorial 'Takht'. The announcement teaser of the movie has been unveiled and Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor give life to the teaser with their voiceover.

Giving a glimpse of the Mughal Empire, Karan Johar's 'Takht' announcement teaser featured Anil Kapoor stating, 'Mughal shehzaado ke liye Takht ka raasta, apno ke taaboot se hokar jaata tha.' Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh put out, 'Agar yeh raasta mohabbat se hokar jaata, toh shaayad Hindustan kuch aur hota.'

Sharing the teaser, Karan's production house Dharma Productions shared, "Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta, Screenplay by Sumit Roy, Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor, Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021. Principal photography begins in March."

See it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on

Karan Johar recently completed the recce for 'Takht'. He had visited Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Karan was then seen in Taj Mahal, Agra, the monument built by Shah Jahan for his begum (wife) Mumtaz Mahal. After India, Karan headed to Europe (France and Italy among other places) for recce.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Jane Birkin, British-French actress, singer, fashion icon, passes away at 76

Jasprit Bumrah seen bowling full-throttle in nets, speedster could be back for this series

Twitter down for several users, many say unable to load pages

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE