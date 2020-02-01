Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh give life to 'Takht' first announcement teaser

Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have given their voice to the first announcement teaser of 'Takht', the Karan Johar directorial which is slated for Christmas 2021 release

Karan Johar has booked Christmas 2021 for his upcoming directorial 'Takht'. The announcement teaser of the movie has been unveiled and Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor give life to the teaser with their voiceover.

Giving a glimpse of the Mughal Empire, Karan Johar's 'Takht' announcement teaser featured Anil Kapoor stating, 'Mughal shehzaado ke liye Takht ka raasta, apno ke taaboot se hokar jaata tha.' Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh put out, 'Agar yeh raasta mohabbat se hokar jaata, toh shaayad Hindustan kuch aur hota.'

Sharing the teaser, Karan's production house Dharma Productions shared, "Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta, Screenplay by Sumit Roy, Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor AND Anil Kapoor, Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021. Principal photography begins in March."

See it here:

Karan Johar recently completed the recce for 'Takht'. He had visited Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Karan was then seen in Taj Mahal, Agra, the monument built by Shah Jahan for his begum (wife) Mumtaz Mahal. After India, Karan headed to Europe (France and Italy among other places) for recce.