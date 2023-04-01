Search icon
Ananya Panday says, 'Yahan ACP mat boliye' as she poses for paps at Christian Dior's Mumbai show

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Christian Dior’s Mumbai show was a star-studded event with many Bollywood as well as Hollywood stars attending the grand show. The event was held at The Gateway of India, Mumbai, and became the talk of the town. From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday, many Bollywood stars attended the event. In a now-viral video, Ananya Panday can be seen requesting the paps not to call her ‘ACP’ at the event.

On Thursday, a paparazzi account posted a video wherein Ananya Panday could be seen posing as she arrived at Christian Dior’s Mumbai show. The actress could be seen wearing a magenta two-piece and carrying a black shimmery mini Dior bag along with it. She paired the skirt top with black and white valleys, a white pearl choker, and pearl earings. The actress could be seen asking the paps to not address her as ‘ACP (Ananya Chunkey Pandey) at the event. The actress said, “Yahan ACP mat boliye (Don’t call me ACP here)” when the paps were continuously addressing her by this name.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After seeing the video, netizens heap praise on the actress and called the actress a ‘barbie doll.’ One of the comments read, “Ananya is literally a Barbie doll.” Another fan wrote, “Looking very stylish.” Another comment read, “Ananya very lovely look.” Another fan commented, “Ananya looks like a Disney princess.”

The Christian Dior’s Mumbai Show was a star-studded event and was attended by a number of known celebrities. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Athiya Shetty, Natasha Poonawalla, Sonam  Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and the Ambani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2 also starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie is currently in the making and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 7. Other than this, the actress will also star in Arjun Varain Singh’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. 

