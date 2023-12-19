Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan joins Indian Street Premier League, buys this team in tennis ball cricket tournament

WHO classifies new Covid strain JN.1 as 'variant of interest', says it could increase burden of...

Has Gauri Khan received ED notice for endorsing firm accused of embezzling Rs 30 Crore? Here's what we know

SA vs IND: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks shine as South Africa beat India by 8 wickets to level series 1-1

DNA TV Show: Massive 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits China, rescue ops underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan joins Indian Street Premier League, buys this team in tennis ball cricket tournament

DNA TV Show: Massive 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits China, rescue ops underway

Dunki vs Salaar: Venkatesh Maha deletes Twitter account after being accused of shading Prabhas, favouring SRK

Top 5 buys of IPL auction 2024

8 most underrated Indian regional films of 2023

6 health benefits of Gajak

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Dunki vs Salaar: Venkatesh Maha deletes Twitter account after being accused of shading Prabhas, favouring SRK

Karan Johar reveals this actor 'traumatised' him, says he was the first person for whom his father Yash Johar asked...

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan joins Indian Street Premier League, buys this team in tennis ball cricket tournament

After Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan were announced as the team owners of Srinagar and Bengaluru recently, Amitabh Bachchan has bought the Mumbai team in ISPL.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday announced his association with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Mumbai.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium, according to a press release. The inaugural edition is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

The tournament will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Bachchan said being part of the league marks a new beginning for him. "A new day...and a new enterprise...For me an honour and a privilege to be with Mumbai as Team Owner, and to be privy to the surge of talent erupt. for a grand visionary future...", the 81-year-old actor wrote on his personal blog.

He described the ISPL as an exciting and a noble concept. "An opportunity for them that exhibited their capacity on the streets, gullies and make shift home made pitches to play cricket ,  now to get selected for a team professionally and exhibit their talent in formal setups before the millions the world over!" he further said in his post.

Recently, actors Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan were announced as the team owners of Srinagar and Bengaluru, respectively.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Ladakh, epicentre in Kargil

'We'll not...': AAP leader Atishi on ED's fresh summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj almost collaborated on this film, later Arjun Kapoor starred in this Rs 100 crore hit

Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors revealed in spy shots, expected to launch in…

Triptii Dimri sparks dating rumours with this businessman after rumoured split with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE