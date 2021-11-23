Amid separation rumours, Priyanka Chopra's mushy comment on husband Nick Jonas' workout video goes VIRAL

Bollywood diva and international star Priyanka Chopra Monday hit headlines after she dropped her last name 'Jonas' from her social media handles. Priyanka, who had added the surname Jonas soon after her marriage to Nick Jonas back in 2018, changed her name on Instagram and Twitter profiles to only Priyanka, whilst her username read as Priyanka Chopra on the photo-sharing platform.

Soon after the global icon dropped her last name, rumours that there is trouble in paradise and that Priyanka and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas are headed for a divorce started doing the rounds.

However, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra dismissed all such rumours. In a quick comment to a leading TV news channel, Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu said, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."

In the meantime, Priyanka too, in her own way, confirmed that all was well between Nick and her without uttering a word or issuing a statement. You ask how? Well, her mushy comment on husband Nick Jonas' workout video on Instagram says it all.

Hours after the media was abuzz with news that Priyanka had dropped 'Jonas' from her name, and speculations were rife that she was headed for a separation, Nick Jonas dropped a cool workout reel on Instagram and Priyanka Chopra grabbed the opportunity to express her love for her man like she always does!

"Damn! I just died in your arms…," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Nick Jonas' Instagram video. She followed up her comment with a heart-eyed, a hot face and a red heart emoji.

Well, what more proof does one need than a mushy comment to know that Priyanka and Nick are head over heels in love with each other and that their social media display of affection has no match!

Check out Priyanka's comment here:



For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick Jonas got hitched in a grand destination wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur back in 2018. Affectionately called 'Nickyanka', the celebrity couple are a fan-favourite.

Recently, the couple had moved into their first home and had also celebrated their first Diwali in the new home together. Sharing their photos on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra had written, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects on her plate including 'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Citadel' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The global music star Nick Jonas recently concluded his music tour called Remember This.