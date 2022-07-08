Search icon
Alia Bhatt's photos with Gal Gadot from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone sets leaked

Alia Bhatt began filming for the movie months after it was announced, and now some pictures from the sets have leaked and gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

With back-to-back box office successes, Alia Bhatt has conquered the Indian film industry and is about to begin her Hollywood career. She already said that she will appear in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

The actress began filming for the movie months after it was announced, and now some pictures from the sets have leaked and gone viral.

Taking about Heart of Stone, the spy thriller will exclusively be released on Netflix and it is being directed by Tom Harper who has earlier worked on projects such as War and Peace, Peaky Blinders, and Wild Rose. Jamie Dornan, who portrays Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, also stars in the film.

