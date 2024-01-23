Twitter
Bollywood

Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-themed saree for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony took 100 hours to make, costs....

Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-themed saree depicted important events from the ancient Indian epic. Read on to know more details about the Mysore silk saree that the actress wore for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.



Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 05:54 PM IST

Edited by

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, was a star-studded event with bigwigs from entertainment, politics, and business in attendance. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Rajinikanth were among the major film celebrities who witnessed the historic moment live.

The film stars attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in beautiful traditional outfits. One actress whose outfit caught the most attention was Alia Bhatt as the Student of the Year actress wore a Mysore silk saree, which had important events from Ramayana handpainted on its pallu.

Alia's stylist Ami Patel decoded Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-themed saree and shared its motifs on her Instagram on Tuesday. Sharing several photos of the actress dressed in saree and the saree itself, Ami wrote, "Simple yet Historic! Alia Bhatt’s custom turquoise blue Mysore silk saree from Madhurya creations had important scenes from the Ramayan intricately handpainted on the Pallu."

"The breaking of the Shiva Dhanush, King Dasharatha's promise, in the boat with Guha, the golden deer, the kidnapping, the Ram Setu, Lord Hanuman presenting the ring to Ma Sita and the Rama Pattabishek. These miniature paintings were done in a traditional Pattachitra style and took a 100 hours to complete on time for this momentous occasion of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya", she further wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alia's Ramayana-themed silk saree was designed by the label Madhurya Creations. Bharathy Harish, who heads Madhurya, shared more details about the exquisite saree as she told IndiaToday.in, "Two artists worked for 10 days straight to get this done. This was custom-made", and added that its cost was Rs 45,000.

Interestingly, Alia’s husband Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Rama in his next, an adaptation of Ramayana being directed by Dangal and Bawaal-fame Nitesh Tiwari. The film also reportedly stars Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It was rumoured last year that the makers are considering Alia for Sita's role but those speculations died down soon.

