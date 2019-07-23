Alia Bhatt has this 'designer wala lehenga' in mind for 2020 wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor first confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in 2018, when they had just begun shooting for Brahmastra. At various occasion, the two made it official with their action, and some times with words (Alia Bhatt's speech at an awards show). The two are in a happy space, and of course, plan to take things forward.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are, according to a report on SpotBoye, all set to tie the knot in 2020. The Bhatt and Kapoors will reportedly meet a pundit once Rishi Kapoor is back to Mumbai. For the uninitiated, Rishi was being treated for cancer in USA, and he is now all set to come to Mumbai by September.

The report further goes on to mention that Alia Bhatt met designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in April to discuss details of her wedding lehenga. It doesn't come much as a surprise since Sabyasachi has been a favourite among the recent top Bollywood brides. Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also wore Sabyasachi lehenga for their wedding to Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas respectively.

The Raazi actress has a famous dialogue in her movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 'Main shaadi karungi toh Kareena ke designer wala pehenkar hi karungi wali dulhe ko tata bye-bye bol do'. Guess that wasn't the case in real life for her.