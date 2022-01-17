Ali Abbas Zafar scolds Shahid Kapoor for revealing look from upcoming film, says THIS

On the occasion of the filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s 40th birthday, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday wished him by sharing a picture on his Instagram stories. By sharing the photo, the actor, however, revealed the first look for their upcoming movie.

On January 17, Shahid took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Shahid, who wore a white shirt and black waist jacket, can be seen looking at the filmmaker in the pic.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Happy happy birthday @aliabbaszafar. Love you loads brother. Can’t wait to see you soon on set!!” Resharing Shahid’s post on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Thank you @shahidkapoor. Look out kar diya (You've revealed the look)… #Welldone.”

Take a look:

In November 2021, Shahid started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming project. He informed everyone by sharing a candid photo with the director, with the caption, “Day 1. Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go.. @aliabbaszafar better get your game face on..”

Meanwhile, Abbas also took to social media and wrote, “Let's get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs.”

According to ANI, the upcoming film is an adaptation of the 2011 French film ‘Nuit Blanche’. On the work front, Shahid will also be seen in ‘Bull’ and ‘jersey’.

Meanwhile, Katrina also wised Abbas by dropping an old picture with the caption, “Dear buddy...it's your birthday @aliabbaszafar." To which he replied, "Yes it's my birthday, where is my gift?”

While sharing another old pic, Katrina wrote, “Sharing all my wisdom with you..." He said, "Fruit of knowledge should not be eaten." Sharing a few other pictures of the duo Katrina wrote, “I do miss you”, “and how you always agree with me” and “have a wonderful day.”

For the unversed, Katrina and Ali Abbas Zafar have worked together in films including ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ (2011), ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and ‘Bharat (2019)’.