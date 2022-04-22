Akshay Kumar's old cigarette ad surfaces online after his 'have not endorsed tobacco' statement

Akshay Kumar/File photo

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in an advertisement for a tobacco brand along with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, has issued an apology for featuring in the commercial after it received flak from the netizens.

And while Akshay mentioned in his long note that he would be mindful of his choices henceforth while adding that he "has not and will not" endorse tobacco, his apology triggered a slew of memes and social media users dug up an old cigarette ad of the superstar.

A Twitter user, sharing the cigarette ad featuring Akshay Kumar wrote on the micro-blogging site, that he wished there was more honesty in Kumar's statement.

Since it is an honest clarification, I'd wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir pic.twitter.com/40g6GwcoWl — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) April 20, 2022

"While I have not endorsed tobacco"!! Cigarettes are made of gulkand kya? Liar.



And then there's Bagpiper. And sugary colas. Pity a country where a person like you is a role model of success. pic.twitter.com/LZoOwmKaV7 — Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) April 21, 2022

"While I have not endorsed tobacco"!! Cigarettes are made of gulkand (rose petals preserve) kya? Liar. And then there's Bagpiper. And sugary colas. Pity a country where a person like you is a role model of success," tweeted journalist Ujval Nanavati.

"Kindly don't say that you didn't endorse tobacco. You used to be a poster boy of Red and White cigarette. Isn't it?" questioned another Twitter user.

Akshay Kumar on April 21 took to his social media to tender an apology through a long note. He wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me."

Although the advertisement was for an 'elaichi' (cardamom) product, given the laws surrounding surrogacy marketing in India, it triggered a slew of memes and reels as people on the Internet dug up an old video of the 'Bachchhan Paandey' star where he can be seen promising that he would never work in a tobacco product advertisement.

In fact, Goa BJP`s medical cell convenor Shekhar Salkar also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strip Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan of their Padma Awards for featuring in such ads. However, it is to be noted that the Government of India earned Rs 4,962 crore in taxes for the financial year 2020-2021 from tobacco companies.

Continuing his note further, Akshay wrote that he still stands by what he said in that particular video that surfaced on the Internet, "While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause."

"The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes(sic)", he concluded.