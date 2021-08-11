Akshay Kumar opens up on 'Sooryavanshi' release, will it go for theatres or OTT? Find out

Akshay Kumar has a spectacular line-up of films ahead of him. Promotions of his upcoming film ‘BellBottom’ are going on in full swing. The movie also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in key roles. After getting delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19, ‘BellBottom’ is finally releasing on August 19 in theatres. Another highly anticipated movie of Akshay is ‘Sooryavanshi’.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif has been waiting to release for over a year now. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it is his fourth film on a cop-based storyline. Akshay in a recent interview with Bollywood Life gave a hint about the film's release.

Stressing, how eager he is for ‘Sooyavanshi’ whose release has been postponed twice till now, Akshay said, “Even I'm waiting for it with bated breath like everybody else.”

When asked if the film will go for an OTT release just like his 2020 movie ‘Laxmii’, Akshay said, “I have no idea, I have no idea. Perhaps Maharashtra ke baad (after theatres in Maharashtra reopen).”

In June this year, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshay had said, “More than a year has passed since ‘Sooryavanshi’ was slated to release, so firstly, I’d like to thank all my fans from the bottom of my heart for keeping the excitement still alive. It truly means a lot to me. As you know, when the situation had started to look better, the team had decided to release the film earlier in April, this year, but that plan got foiled as well. Whenever something isn’t going as planned, my mother usually says, ‘Fikar na kari puttar, ismein bhi kuch acha hi hona hai.’ Over the years, I’ve started to believe it. Let’s see, maybe we will be lucky the third time.”

Prior to ‘Sooryavanshi’, Rohit Shetty had worked on ‘Sigham’, ‘Singham 2’ and ‘Simmba’ which are all cop-based movies. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will also have cameo appearances, as they will reprise their roles as Singham and Simmba.