Ajay Devgn's film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' all set to beat Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh's Box Office

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has been a blockbuster so far. It is the first highest-grossing film of 2020 and is already set to beat the Box Office of Shahid Kapoor starring film 'Kabir Singh', which was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' was one of the most-spoken about films in 2019 and became a superhit with Rs. 275.54 crore. Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has now earned Rs. 273.30 crore, thus nearing the mark of 'Kabir Singh'.

'Tanhaji' has already crossed the Box Office collections of Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The movie had minted Rs. 245.54 crore in 2019 and became the first highest-grossing film of the year.

If 'Tanhaji' can work better at the Box Office, it could even cross the Box Office collections of Aamir Khan's movie 'Dhoom: 3'. The movie had earned Rs. 284 crore in total. While 'Tanhaji' has managed to cross the Box Office collections of 'Kabir Singh', it might not be able to cross the Box Office collections of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's film 'WAR', which minted Rs. 317.91 crore in total.

Here are the highest-grossing films till date:

Baahubali 2 - Rs 511 crore

Dangal - Rs 387.39 crore

Sanju - Rs 342 crore

PK - Rs 340 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai - 339.50 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs 320.24 crore

WAR - Rs 317.91 crore

Padmaavat - Rs 302 crore

Sultan - Rs 300.45 crore

Dhoom 3 - Rs 284 crore

Kabir Singh - Rs 275.54 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs 273.30 crore*

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Rs 245.54 crore

Simmba - Rs 240 crore

Kick - Rs 233 crore

Chennai Express - Rs 227 crore