Ajay Devgn has sweet wish for daughter Nysa on her 17th birthday

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is celebrating her birthday today and she has turned 17. The star kid is currently completing her education and amid lockdown, she is here in Mumbai staying with her family. Today, on the occasion of Nysa's birthday, Ajay took to his social media pages to wish his daughter. He posted a throwback photo from one of their family vacations in which the father and the daughter are all smiles.

Ajay is sporting a handsome look wearing a blue T-Shirt and jeans with a pair of spectacles. While Nysa looks pretty in a white corset-style top and red polka dots ruffled skirt. The Tanhaji actor posted the photo with a caption stating, "Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol"

Check out the photo below:

Earlier while talking about parenting, Ajay had told Filmfare, "I spend a lot of time with my children. I want them to be true and honest to themselves. If they're honest to themselves, they'll be honest with us. I want them to respect others and themselves. I tell them that every day. That covers everything. If you respect yourself, you carry yourself with dignity. When you respect others, you uphold your culture. That's the basic foundation."

On Nysa getting trolled constantly by netizens, Ajay had also shared, "Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don't think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it's very sad when such things happen."