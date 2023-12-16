Headlines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was once replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has impressed the fans with her performances over the years. The actress has been a part of some iconic films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and more. However, do you know that the actress was replaced in two of the blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan? 

Yes, despite being one of the A-listers and India's richest actress today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saw a tough phase in her professional life when projects were taken away from her. After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the actress started dating Salman Khan, however, in 2002, the actress decided to end things in March 2002, citing that the relationship had reached a dead end. After this, while Aishwarya Rai was playing the lead in Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte,  Salman reportedly created a raucous on the sets and director Aziz Mirza who was present on the sets, called off the shoot. 

Later, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly apologized to Shah Rukh Khan, leaving the decision to cast Aishwarya as the lead in the film in his hands. The actor later replaced Aishwarya with Rani Mukerji. Not only this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also replaced in the film Veer Zara which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. 

In an interview with Simi Grewal, she was asked, "You were working together in five films, weren't you? Aish. Veer Zara was written for you." Aishwarya chuckled and replied, "There were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with me. But suddenly they weren't happening, without any reason whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why." 

She further added, "No, it wasn't my decision. You obviously are taken aback, confused, and of course hurt. You wonder about it," Simi further proceeded, "Did that experience change your outlook on the way things work in Bollywood?" to which Aishwarya said, "You become more aware of what you've heard about, like in terms of…situations, people having a domino effect on other people or another project. It became obvious that it can happen to me too…with all your apparent box office success or ‘secure positioning’ in the industry." 

Later, Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after she couldn't be a part of Chalte Chalte and said, "I’m personally very saddened at the fact that Aishwarya was a very close friend and I have done some really marvelous films with her and we get along well. Personally, it’s very saddening for something to reach at this level. I feel very sorry about it. As a producer, my hands are tied because I’m not the only producer… We wanted to finish the film in 3-4 months. I’m sure the film would have been made with her in it also, but I think we were a little saddened by the whole affair and we thought it wasn’t meant to be." 

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently received praise for her performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. The film was a major box office success and collected Rs 344.63 crore worldwide. The period action film also starred  Vikram Kennedy, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthik Sivakumar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

