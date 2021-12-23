Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first social media post amid 'Panama Papers' controversy goes VIRAL

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently published a lovely photo on her Instagram account celebrating her parents' anniversary. This is her first social media post since the recent ED grilling session about the Panama Papers controversy.

She wrote, Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa LOVE YOU and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and Blessings… always”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the 2016 worldwide tax leaks case known as the 'Panama Papers.' Under the requirements of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the actress was questioned and her statement was recorded.

Aishwarya presented various documents to the agency when she appeared before it at its office near India Gate, according to PTI.

An investigation by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca in 2016 was dubbed 'Panama Papers,' and named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly stashed money abroad in offshore companies.