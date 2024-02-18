Ahead of wedding with Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's old photo from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein goes viral

Jackky Bhagnani, who is all set to tie the knot with Rakul Preet Singh, made his acting debut in the lead role in the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha.

Actor and film producer Jackky Bhagnani is getting married to actress Rakul Preet Singh in Goa on February 21. Before their big day, the couple sought blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.

Jackky, born on December 25, 1984, in Kolkata to a Sindhi family, made his acting debut in the lead role in the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha. He has also appeared in movies like F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazabb Love, Youngistan, and Mitron. Interestingly, Jackky had a small role in the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. The couple's wedding preparations are in full swing, and the ceremony promises to be a grand celebration.

How can I ever forget this !!!!!!! https://t.co/6NE2R4rwjT — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) July 29, 2016

Surprisingly, not everyone is aware that Jackky Bhagnani had a cameo in the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. Many might be surprised by this fact! Jackky Bhagnani had a brief appearance in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, where he is seen delivering a bouquet to Dia Mirza's character, Reena, dressed in an all-black outfit.

Interestingly, he also worked as an assistant on the film's sets when he was just 15 years old during its production. It's a lesser-known fact about Jackky's early involvement in the film industry, both in front of and behind the camera.

Jackky Bhagnani's father, Vashu Bhagnani, produced the romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film featured a cast including Saif Ali Khan, Tannaz Irani, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anupam Kher, Navin Nischol, and others. It seems Jackky has been associated with the film industry from a young age, given his family's involvement in film production.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Rakul Preet Singh shared that there is no ‘mantra’ for a successful relationship and said, “It’s never one mantra but something that, I think, is extremely important is being complete in yourself first to be able to complete someone else. And that’s something that both Jackky [Bhagnani] and I have spoken about.”

She further added, “Even before we started dating, we spoke about it—the understanding that you know of your shortcomings and work on your relationship with absolutely no insecurities. If one of the partners is insecure, the relationship cannot be healthy. And it boils down to being complete in yourself as a person to be able to be more giving in a relationship.”