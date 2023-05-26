Search icon
Ahead of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol's blockbuster Gadar re-releases with new features, here's when and where you can watch

Relive the iconic blockbuster movie Gadar Ek Prem Katha again on the big screen. Read on to know more details about the limited event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

A still of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel from Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri-starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha returns to the big screen after 22 years. Ahead of the release of Gadar 2, the makers of the iconic blockbuster have decided to bring back the magic of the prequel to the big screen. The 2001 all-time blockbuster, Gadar Ek Prem Katha will be re-released in theatres near you. 

Yes, the producers of the film have decided to release Gadar, two months before the sequel hits the cinema. Gadar will be showcased with new specifications and alterations. The movie will be released in 4K quality with Dolby Atmos sound. Zee Studios released the trailer of the newly-improved Gadar Ek Prem Katha on YouTube. 

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was released, several netizens felt nostalgic and appreciated the new changes made to the film. An internet user wrote, "HIGHEST FOOTFALLS EVER IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA." Another internet user wrote, "You can ignore Bollywood. But you can't ignore gadar franchise." A netizen wrote, "Eagerly waiting to catch THE MOST MACHO HERO'S BIGGEST EVER BLOCKBUSTER and the TRUE patriotic film on the biggest screen possible. #Gadar is an emotion to all Indians. Also waiting to see #Gadar2 teaser with the film on 9th June." Another netizen wrote, "I still fill Goosebumps Epic movie & boy tha Handpump scene is completely Nailed it what a actor Sunny pa is." 

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was originally released in cinemas on June 15, 2001. The movie was released with positive response from critics and masses and it went on to become an all-time blockbuster at the box office. The new version of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will release in cinemas on June 6. The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11. 

