After UP, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' declared tax free in Haryana

Ever since its release on January 10, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior refuses to slow its roll at the box office. The movie's collection has only managed to grow stronger as every day passes as it entered the 100 crore club today.

A few days back, the film was also declared tax free by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and on Wednesday, through an official announcement, the Haryana government too joined the wagon and declared the film tax free in the state.

In addition to this, the Maharashtra government is equally keen on making the historical drama tax-free in the state. Congress leader and state minister Yashomati Thakura also tweeted about the same and said that the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting and the chief minister's office is likely to make an announcement soon. Recently, BJP MLA Shweta Mahale from Chikhali Assembly in Maharashtra, also demanded Tanhaji be tax-free in the state. She stated, "This movie tells the story of Tanaji Malusare, a royalty of Maharashtran soil. If made tax-free, common and poor people of Maharashtra can also see the movie in the theatres. He was so brave that he decided to go for the Kondhana battle first and then to hold the wedding of his son. He won the Kondhana but was martyred at the end of it."

After Tanhaji was declared tax-free in UP, sharing his happiness, Ajay had posted on his Twitter page and thanked Yogi Adityanath for it. He tweeted, "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia."