Adorable! Priyanka Chopra gifts Nick Jonas a cute German Shepherd pup ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will be ringing in their first wedding anniversary on December 1.

Only a few days are left for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jona' first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in dual ceremonies as per Christian and Hindu rituals in a week-long wedding festivities held at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple started dating in 2018 and realised that they are indeed made for each other. It has been an eventful one year for both Priyanka and Nick.

Ahead of their wedding anniversary, Priyanka surprised Nick with a cute German Shepherd puppy named Gino Jonas. The actor shared an adorable photo of Nick posing with the sleeping pup and captioned it stating, "Back with my boys.. welcome home @ginothegerman .. we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana @nickjonas"

While the singer posted a video in which he is seen sleeping shirtless and gets an adorable surprise from Priyanka. Gino jumps on Nick leaving him surprised and happy. He wrote, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra"

Priyanka commented on his post stating, "Happy almost anniversary babu. ur face..hilarious"

While she reposted the video and wrote, "so much cute in the same frame. happy almost anniversary baby."

After shooting for The White Tiger in Delhi with Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka came to Mumbai and spent quality time with her friends and family. Currently, she is in Toronto attending the Jonas Brothers concert.