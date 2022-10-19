Aditya Seal talks about Rocket Gang, reveals he is baffled as his niece listens to Blackpink | Exclusive

Aditya Seal

Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi starrer movie Masoom (1983) was considered the path-breaker in Indian cinema, as it blended a social message and served it entertainingly. The performance by junior Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj won the masses, and they encouraged the makers to bring up more kid-friendly movies.

Later, we had some good flicks like Chota Chetan, Mr India, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Jajantaram Mamamtram, Koi Mil Gaya, Makadee, Hanuman, Taare Zameen Par, Bhootnath, My Friend Ganesha, Stanley Ka Dabba, and Chillar Party, Secret Superstar that entertained the little one. We even had some awful movies like Abra Ka Dabara, Hari Puttar, Zokomon, Gippi, and Chain Khuli Ki Main Khuli that were rejected by the masses. Gradually, the genre of kids-friendly movies started showing a downfall, and the filmmakers didn't come up with a good subject to target little audience.

Now, choreographer Bosco Lesslie Martis is geared up to bring back the children for a big-screen experience with his upcoming dance-horror film Rocket Gang. Aditya Seal, who is known for giving standout performances in Student of the Year 2, Fitrat is leading the film with Nikita Dutta. Recently, Seal got in touch with DNA for an exclusive interaction, and he discussed his concern about the decline of family entertainers that caters to kids. "More than parents, I think kids waited for a film, where they can enjoy dancing and having a blast in cinemas. So I think we have touched the right cord, as we are getting extremely positive responses from the trailer. Parents are stating that their kids are excited about the film," Aditya said.

Seal has watched the film, and he stated that it surpassed his expectations as well. "When we were shooting the film, Bosco kept reminding us that it is a film for the kids, and at that time I didn't understand his vision completely. But after I watch it (movie), I told him (director) that he was bang on with his conviction, and this will certainly entertain the kids." The actor is well aware of the fact that Bollywood has lacked in churning out such movies lately, and he believes that we are missing out on a lot due to ignorance. "We have the biggest animation company in the world, Pixar Entertainment (Animation Studio). It a billion-dollar industry, as they are constantly serving their target audience. Kids look up to their films. I think it's high time we should analyse the market, and come up with films that will cater to kids."

Aditya even shared that his little niece is a fan of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, and he is surprised by the fact that why a kid has found a liking with the music group. "This (kids friendly movies) is a huge market that hum kaafi samay se neglect karte aa rahe hai. Even Tiger (Shroff) has a crazy following with kids. I would want my nephew and niece to watch shows like Dexter's Laboratory, Tom and Jerry, Shaktimaan, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. But my niece is listening to the music of Blackpink, and I wonder 'ki yeh baacho wala kaha hai... kuch unke liye bhi toh banao. This baffles me." Rocket Gang will release in cinemas on November 11.