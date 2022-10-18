Rocket Gang: RRR star Ram Charan reacts to trailer of Nikita Dutta-Aditya Seal starrer

Ram Charan- Rocket Gang

RRR star Ram Charan has reacted to the trailer of choreographer Bosco Martis' directorial debut Rocket Gang. The upcoming horror-dance flick is touted to be a perfect combo for kids, thus even Ram cheered for the film. The upcoming film stars Nikita Dutta and Aditya Seal in the lead roles.

On his social media, Ram shared the poster of the film and wrote, "The trailer looks fab! All the best to the entire team of #RocketGang ..Especially my Favourite @boscomartis @Adityaseal @nikifying @zeestudiosofficial"

Check out the tweet

For the unversed, Bosco has choreographed for Ram Charan's hit film Dhruva. Martis, along with his partner Ceaser, worked on the foot-tapping number Neethone Dance. The terrific dance masters share a great rapport with Charan. Thus, the pan-India star supported the upcoming film.

Ram Charan became a nationwide superstar with SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR. Renowned personalities from Hollywood have taken their thoughts about the film to social media and praised Rajamouli's vision. If a film has got such a huge response, imagine the level of reception the film's director will get. Recently, RRR was shown in a packed cinema house in the USA. As expected the audience was hooting, dancing on Naatu Naatu, and clapping during the action scene. After the movie ended, SS Rajamouli made a surprise entry into the auditorium. His presence enthralled the audience, and they welcomed the master director with loud applause. Rajamouli received a standing ovation from the audience, and the director was thanking them with his gestures.

Earlier, a group of school students in California were singing Jr NTR, Ram Charan's popular song from the film Naatu Naatu (in Hindi Nacho Nacho). The video of students reciting the song in a presumed oral recitation event is going viral. The West is highly impressed with the film, thus you can hear the perfect in-snyc recitation of a Telugu song. A user shared this video online, and wrote, "Middle school students from California singing RRR naatu naatu song." RRR was released in cinemas on March 25, 2022. Rocket Gang will release in cinemas on November 11, 2022.