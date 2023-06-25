Adipurush box office collection day 9: Prabhas, Om Raut film finally sees growth; earns Rs 5.25 crore

Adipurush/File photo

Based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava (Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana) in the lead roles. The film has opened to negative reviews from audiences and reviewers criticising its 'pedestrian' dialogues, 'horrible' visual effects, and 'insincere' performances.

After a continuous decline in its box office earnings for five straight days from Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23, the Om Raut directorial finally witnessed growth in its collections on June 24. The film collected Rs 5.25 crore on its second Saturday, which is more than 50% of what it earned on its second Friday, Rs 3.40 crore.

Talking about the overall figures, the film has minted a domestic net collection of Rs 268.55 crore (Rs 316.55 domestic gross) till now. Adding the overseas collection of Rs 53 crore, the total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 369.55 crore in its nine days of theatrical release.

These numbers might look huge, but considering the massive budget of Adipurush at over Rs 500 crore, the mythological action film could prove to be a disaster at the box office. This will be Prabhas' third straight film to fail at the box office after the action-thriller Saaho in 2019 and the romantic drama Radhe Shyam in 2022.

Apart from the three main leads, Adipurush also stars Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Lord Hanuman) and Sunny Singh as Sesh (Lakshmana) among others. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their banners T-Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush has been released in 2D and 3D versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.



