Adil Hussain-starrer Postman's producer Neeraj Tiwari issues legal notice to director Prawaal Raman on rights violation

Adil Hussain/Instagram

Adil Hussian's upcoming film Postman has landed itself in legal trouble after its producer Neeraj Tiwari of Aagaaz Entertainment issued a legal notice to the director Prawaal Raman on rights violation and fraud.



The notice, issued by Aagaaz Entertainment on April 15, reads as, "Notice is hereby given to the public at large and film trade in particular that we, Aagaaz Entertainment Private Limited, have produced a film titled Postman starring Mr. Adil Hussain and directed by Mr. Prawaal Raman. It is hereby informed that we are the sole owners of all intellectual property rights including but not limited to copyright, negative rights, derivate rights, theatrical rights, all linear & non-linear rights, and exploitation rights in the Film, throughout the world, for perpetuity. It is further informed that we have the sole exploitation rights in the film and no other person/entity is entitled to exploit the film in any mode, media, or format."



"The people of the film trade are hereby informed not to deal with Mr. Prawaal Raman or any other person/ entity other than Aagaaz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. with regards to the above-mentioned film. Any understanding or agreement with Mr. Prawaal Raman or any other person/entity for the film and/or any rights connected therewith shall be treated as null and void ab initio and such person shall be solely responsible for all risks and liabilities at their own cost and consequence without any recourse to us", the notice concluded.

A source, close to the makers, also added, "It's more than one-year Prawaal has not completed the film, and legal action has been initiated against him. He even took money from many people related to the film and has done fraud and an investigation is going on into this matter. He is also being terminated as the director of the film."







Prawaal Raman has previously helmed films namely Darna Mana Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai, 404: Error Not Found, Gayab, Main Aur Charles, and Dobaara: See Your Evil.

