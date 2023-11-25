Headlines

Adah Sharma reacts to reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai home: 'I will take...'

Adah Sharma reacted to reports and rumours of buying late-actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai home.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Actress Adah Sharma reacts to rumours of buying late-actor Sushant Singh Rajput's home in Mumbai. As Hindustan Times reported, Adah said that her house is her temple, she wouldn’t want every tabloid and phone splashing things about where she's living. Since childhood, the actress has lived in her father's house at Pallai.

Addressing the reports and rumours, Adah asserted, "Even if I decide to move, this is not how I am going to announce the news. I would like to share it in my own way. Where you live, your house, your home, is something very personal to me. Let people keep guessing, I will take my time to confirm the reports. Right now, my focus is to live in people’s hearts, and even in the future.”

This year, Adah starred in one of the biggest hits of Bollywood, The Kerala Files. Post the success of The Kerala Files, Adah has been in the news for some other reason. So, is she annoyed by the rumours? Adah replied, "I have a personal choice to share with everyone. I can tell my fans whenever I want. I don’t feel uncomfortable due to any rumours. The rumours and everything is a part of my life as an actor. I don’t take it as a privacy invasion or anything, of course, fans hain toh unhe jaanne ki utsukta hoti hogi."

Adah further asserted that she's a very private person and she's good at keeping things. "No one didn’t even know when I was shooting for The Kerala Story. Mujhe agar koi call bhi karta hai when I’m shooting, I don’t tell them anything about my project, I give vague answers. When projects are about to be released, only then do I talk about them to anyone." On the work front, Adah was last seen in the series Commando. She will next be seen with team The Kerala Story (director Sudipto Sen, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah) in Bastar. 

