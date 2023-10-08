Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, team says ‘...we are not able to connect’

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha flew to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. She is currently stuck in Israel amid Israel-Palestine war.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has been stuck in Israel amid an ongoing confrontation between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, a member of her team stated on Saturday.

One of the people on her team issued a statement saying, “Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival."

"The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect.”

“We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," the team added.

Israel-Hamas war: Earlier on Saturday, a full-fledged conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip broke out, resulting in more than 300 fatalities and over 1,000 injuries. The Hamas militants fired over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel. 

PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement, said Israel "was at war" and said Hamas would "pay a price" for launching an attack on Israel. 

