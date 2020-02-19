Abhishek Bachchan finishes first schedule of 'Bob Biswas', can you spot him?

Abhishek Bachchan started shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-produced film 'Bob Biswas' recently. Junior Bachchan has already wrapped up the first schedule of the film, and posted a photo from the schedule wrap where the cast and crew is seen in attendance.

Abhishek himself is part of the image from the schedule wrap. 'Darwaaza todo' Dayanand Shetty from CID and Kiran Janjani, who appeared in Falguni Pathak's popular song 'Chudi', was also part of the image, hinting that they both would be a part fo the movie along with Abhishek.

"It’s a wrap on the 1st schedule!!!," wrote Abhishek on the photo. The actor stood besides Sujoy Ghosh, the director of 'Kahaani' in the image.

See his post here:

'Bob Biswas' is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and written by Sujoy. Diya Ghosh has turned director with the movie. The character of Bob Biswas first featured in Vidya Balan's superhit 2012 film 'Kahaani' and was originally played by Saswata Chatterjee. 'Nomoshkar, Ek minute' was the phrase Bob Biswas was recognized by.