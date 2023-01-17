Abdu Rozik finds fan in adult star Johnny Sins, latter's comment on singer's latest song suprises netizens

Abdu Rozik-Johnny Sins

Singer Abdu Rozik earned nationwide love with his stint in Bigg Boss 16. Tajikstan-origin artist was one of the most loved contestants from the latest season of the reality show. His cuteness, innocence, and charming persona have helped him to stay more than 100 days in the controversial house.

A day after his voluntary exit, Abdu launched his song Pyaar. Amid the crowds of 1000s Rozik did his first concert and launched the song in Mumbai. Till now, his latest single has earned 783K views. Apart from countless fans, we spotted someone who has surprised us and the other netizens. Among the 11,000 comments, adult star Johnny Sins also dropped his thoughts about the young talented singer.

Here's Johnny Sins' comment

Porn star Johnny Sins wrote in the song's comment section, "Who love Abdu Rozik raise their hand." As expected, even Johnny received over 500 replies to his comment. A few fans of Abdu told him that everyone loves him, and they don't need to prove their admiration to him. A user wrote, "Why do you have to behave like saltbae in WC final here. We don’t need a commentary host here. We all love Abdu." Another netizen wrote, "We love abdu rozik so much we don't need to raise hand bcuz all knows that all loves abdu no one hates him."

Watch Abdu Rozik's exclusive interview with DNA

Abdu Rozik made an emotional exit from the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 in the Saturday episode. After spending more than a hundred days inside the house, the 18-year-old Abdu took an exit due to his prior work commitments as he launched his new Hindi song Pyaar in Mumbai on Sunday, January 15.

Though Abdu was born in Tajikistan, he lives with his family in a luxurious bungalow in Dubai. During the press conference, we at DNA asked Abdu if there are any contestants whom he would not like to take to his home in Dubai, to which he thought for a while and answered, "Shalin (Bhanot) and Tina (Datta)."

Giving reason for his choices, Abdu continued, "They are fake. One day they both are fighting, another day they are friends. I don't understand this, too confusing". During the show too, many other contestants have said that Shalin and Tina are faking their romance to advance in the show.