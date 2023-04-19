Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi High Court against YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her

Aaradhya Bachchan/Instagram

Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, has moved Delhi High Court against multiple YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health. The hearing for the same will take place on Thursday, April 20.

The Economic Times report mentions a couple of those YouTube channels namely Bollywood Time and Bollywood Chingari. The petition filed by the 11-year-old Aaradhya has asked the ten entities to "de-list and deactivate all videos" about her. These fake news and videos amount to Aaradhya's right to privacy and tarnish the goodwill and reputation of the Bachchan family.

The petition, filed by the law firm Anand and Naik, stated, "The defendants' sole motivation is to unlawfully profit from the reputation of the Bachchan family, irrespective of the damage-causing to the plaintiffs and their family members", as per the report. It has also made Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) as parties in the case.

In December 2021, Abhishek gave a befitting reply to trolls targeting his daughter Aaradhya on social media. In an interview with BollywoodLife, he said that he can accept those who target him as he is a public figure but targeting Aaradhya is completely unacceptable and he will not tolerate it. "I'm fair game, I am a public figure, that's fine. My daughter is out of bounds to you", the actor said. Abhishek even warned the trolls saying that if people truly mean what they say, they should come and say it to his face.



