This film was banned by Election Commission, star quit acting, director's marriage ended post release, was accused of...

Rakhee was slapped by Gulzar after get-together party of film Aandhi starring Sanjeev Kapoor and Suchitra Sen.

The 1975 film Aandhi, the Indian political drama, made headlines as it was rumored to be based on the life of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her relationship with her estranged husband.

The film directed by Gulzar starred Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen in lead roles. This film was banned by the Election Commission. Sanjeev Kumar portrayed the character of a hotel manager, JK. He one day rescues Aarti Devi who was the daughter of an intoxicated politician in the film. After this, they fall in love with each other and get married in a small ceremony.

The film further depicts the story around their married life, the couple after several years gets separated. Later, Aarti became a renowned politician. However, they still had feelings for each other but they did not confess due to the fear of damaging their careers and reputation.

The movie was banned during the national emergency of 1975, shortly after its release. It allegedly violated the Model Election Code of Conduct as the film was accused of potentially damaging the reputation of the Congress party and the PM. So Election Commission did not allow the film to release.

According to BollywoodShaadis.com, during the shooting of the Aandhi in Kashmir, Gulzar and Raakhee were present along with the cast and crew. After wrapping up the day's shoot, a get-together was arranged which was also attended by Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar. Allegedly, Sanjeev Kumar was drunk and when Suchitra wanted to leave for the night, he didn't let her go.

Reportedly, he caught Suchitra's hand and refused to let her leave, this angered the actress. After this, Rakhee confronted Gulzar, and in a fit of anger, he slapped her. This led to their divorce.

This film proved to be the last Hindi film in Suchitra Sen's career as the actress had taken a break from the film industry in 1978. Though she was nominated for the Best Actress Filmfare Award for her role as Aarti Devi but didn't win it. However, Sanjeev Kumar won the Best Actor award for his performance. The songs of the film are still very popular, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and Mohammed Rafi. 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se' and 'Tum Aa Gaye Ho' are among the film's most popular songs.