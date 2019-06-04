Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is grabbing all the attention with her first tattoo and belly button

Star kids of Bollywood definitely have a different space in all our hearts. If Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan comes out in a drop-dead-gorgeous selfie, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan becomes a National sensation. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Aryan Khan, Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are not far behind in the list either.

Aamir Khan is often seen spending time with his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan these days. Amidst being with them, he also makes time for his other two kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, both from his previous marriage with Reena Datta.

Ira Khan, who was recently making headlines for her relationship with Mishaal Kirpalani, got a change in her life. She made a new tattoo for herself and got belly button. The actress shared photos of the tattoo, and another one of her posing against the sun.

Here, take a look at her posts:

Co-incidentally Ira's brother (and of course, Aamir Khan's son) Junaid celebrated his birthday a day back. Aamir Khan shared an epic post for him which involved Rani Mukerji. It read, "I wonder how he managed to charm Rani... I never did ! Happy Birthday Junsie"

Ira Khan has expressed her desire to play football. She does not intend to come on screen, as yet. Junaid, on the other hand, wants to be an assistant director. Aamir Khan however revealed that 'Junsie' would go through a screen test if he wants to be an actor.