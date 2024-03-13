'Aamir and I...': Kiran Rao reveals if her relationship with actor is responsible for his divorce to Reena Duttta

Kiran Rao opened up about dating her former husband Aamir Khan, and if their relationship is responsible for Aamir divorcing his first wife, Reena Dutta.

Director Kiran Rao clarified if her relationship with Aamir Khan was responsible for the actor's divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Kiran was an assistant director on Ashutosh Govariker's directorial and Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan (2001). Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002. Many people think that Kiran and Aamir started seeing each other during Lagaan days, and that's why Aamir and Reena's relationship went kaput.

Recently, Kiran revealed that during the Lagaan shoot, she hardly spoke to Aamir. Kiran further clarified that they started to date in 2004, which was three years after Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial was released.

In an interaction with Zoom, Kiran said, "Lots of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan, we absolutely didn’t. Aamir and I got together during Swades, he was going to shoot Mangal Pandey at the time. We had just shot a couple of commercials with Ashutosh Gowariker for Coke and that is where Aamir and I reconnected. 3-4 years after Lagaan. I wasn’t in touch with him." Kiran went on to reveal that during Lagaan, she was dating someone else, "On Lagaan, I barely spoke to him. I was actually seeing somebody else during Lagaan. When Aamir and I started going out in 2004, everybody thought that this started when we were shooting for Lagaan and this caused the divorce, which was not the fact," Kiran said.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005. However, the couple parted ways in 2021. The former couple continue to be on cordial terms, co-parent Azad Rao Khan, and recently co-produced Kiran's directorial Laapataa Ladies.

About Laapatta Ladies

Featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in the leading roles, Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1. The movie earned rave reviews, praising the story and the performance of the lead cast. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been written by Divyanidhi Sharma. Ram Sampath composed the music, while Swanand Kirkire, Prashant Pandey, and Divyanidhi Sharma are the lyricists. Laapatta Ladies is currently running in cinemas.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna