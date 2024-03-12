Aamir Khan confirms Karan Deol to share screen space with Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947, says Jr Deol is 'has really...'

Aamir Khan reacted to Karan Deol's casting in his production, Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947. Aamir also discussed what Karan is brining to Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial.

Actor and producer Aamir Khan confirmed that Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol will be sharing screen space in his production, Rajkumar Santohi's directorial Lahore 1947. As per a statement, Karan will essay the character of Javed in the film. Lahore 1947 also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.

On having Karan in the project, producer Aamir Khan said, "The actor will be seen essaying the character of Javed in the film and throwing the light on his character, actor-producer Aamir Khan said, "I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table."

Khan further added that Karan has worked hard to get the role, and explained what he will bring to the project. "I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it.”

Before Lahore 1947, Sunny and Karan were signed to feature in the much-awaited sports drama Apne 2. Anil Sharma's directorial, which is a direct sequel to Apne (2007), was announced in November 2020 for Diwali 2021 release. However, the film has been in development hell, and there is no big update whether the project will ever see the light of the day. On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the all-time blockbuster Gadar 2. With Lahore 1947, Karan will make his comeback in films after the disastrous Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Velle.

