Aamir Ali shares how Pradeep Sarkar defended casting him in ad opposite Deepika Padukone

The National Award-winning director Pradeep Sarkar helmed multiple ads, music videos, and films in his career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Pradeep Sarkar-Aamir Ali-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The filmmaker Pardeep Sarkar, who helmed films such as Parineeta and Mardaani among others, passed away on Friday, March 24, at the age of 67. Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and several other celebrities expressed their condolences on the director's demise.

Popular television actor Aamir Ali also penned an emotional note remembering Sarkar and even shared a video that the filmmaker directed in which Ali starred with Deepika Padukone. The actor revealed how the late director defended his casting in the ad for a jewellery brand.

"I dunno if I write here how will it help, as the person is no more, unfortunately, we remember people after they are gone but I remember just going to his office last year n spending time with him, just as a well-wisher where there was no work involved, just wanted to meet him n get scolded n bullied by him (which I loved as that was his love)", wrote Ali.

Calling Sarkar his 'grumpy lovable dada', the actor continued, "He’s the person who always trusted in me as a performer, and have done some of my best commercials ads with him when I was new and starting off, met so many people who just talk, be nice n promise, but don’t keep their word but my grumpy lovable dada was different from the rest n was a genius. So many big makers of today have assisted him n made their name, so many production houses today have been associated with and are big today, have done over 25 commercial ads with him n my best work as a model was with him."

Recalling the ad that he shot with Deepika, Aamir said, "I remember in this ad #deepikapadukone‘s manager coming up to me and telling me your director loves u a lot, she told me in a meeting before the ad their team had questions and reservations about me, as in who is this guys being cast opp this huge star. To that dada had replied 'you take care of ur star n as I’m confident about my aamir ali', Dada will always be in my heart n my thoughts."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amir Malik (@aamirali)

Pradeep Sarkar won the Indira Gandhi National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his first film Parineeta, which also marked the debut of Vidya Balan in Bollywood. The 2005 film, which also featured Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name.

