Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria end their three-year-old relationship, report says couple has parted ways amicably

Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria

The new year started on a bleak note for Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria. The lovebirds who were dating for years have ended their relationship. If reports are to be believed, Aadar and Tara have parted ways after dating for more than three years. Aadar and Tara were quite vocal about their relationship. They were even spotted together at various events, and parties.

After setting couple goals, Tara and Aadar's break-up news will certainly affect the former's fans. As per the report of ETimes, a source confirmed about their break-up and said, "Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways." The source further added that they both are mature and will still remain friends. They will continue to care for each other fondly.

For the unversed, Aadar Jain is connected to Bollywood's oldest film family, the Kapoors. Aadar's mother Reema Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Raj Kapoor, and sister of Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor. Tara would have been Jain-Kapoor khandaan ki bahu, but they decided to part their ways. Aadar and Tara's last major media spotting was director-producer Karan Johar's lavish 50th birthday bash. Before that, they participated in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding rituals.

In August 2021, Tara shared an unseen close-up picture of Aadar in which he can be lying on the bed with a bare chest and a towel around his neck. While sharing the picture, Tara wrote, "Happy birthday, my light," along with heart emojis in the caption. The Hello Charlie actor was quick to reply back to his girlfriend on Instagram. Taking to the comments section, he wrote, "I love you, sunshine girl." On the work front, Tara was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. The film went on to earn decently at the box office.