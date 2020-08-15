8 Years of 'Ek Tha Tiger': Did you know YRF had previously offered Shah Rukh Khan the role played by Salman Khan?

The movie which marked Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kabir Khan's collaboration, 'Ek Tha Tiger', was one of the biggest blockbusters in 2012. But did you know that the film was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan? Yash Raj Films, who produced the movie, had approached Shah Rukh Khan for the role.

By the time 'Ek Tha Tiger' was ready, Shah Rukh had already done a role like 'Don'. More so, he was preparing for Yash Raj Films' other movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', which also released in 2012. SRK confirmed being offered 'Ek Tha Tiger' in an interview. The actor said that he did not have dates to work on 'Ek Tha Tiger', because of which he recommended the film to Salman Khan, who eventually took it up and got one of the biggest blockbusters of his life.

Shah Rukh Khan also said that he has no regrets about letting the movie go. The film marked the beginning of Salman and Katrina's friendship with Kabir Khan. Later on, Salman went on to do 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Tubelight' with Kabir. Meanwhile, Katrina worked in Kabir's movie 'Phantom', also starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Salman Khan did the movie despite suffering from a nerve disorder problem, and to the movie's advantage, every time he was in pain, it looked real because Bhaijaan actually experienced the pain. 'Ek Tha Tiger' is the 25th highest-grossing film of all time, and was the highest grossing film if 2012.

The movie was the first time that Salman and Katrina collaborated on the big screen after reports of their break-up. 'Tiger' is now a franchise film. 'Tiger Zinda Hai', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, released on December 22, 2017. Salman is also prepping for 'Tiger 3', although the actor is yet to give an official confirmation for the same.