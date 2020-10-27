20 Years of 'Mohabbatein': Amitabh Bachchan marks anniversary with iconic 'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan' dialogue

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday marked 20 years of his blockbuster hit Mohabbatein that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and his now daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, through a short video reel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film.

The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter took to the platform to share the video reel and complimented it with a short note about the film.

The actor wrote, "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons. 20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower."

Bachchan's "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan," dialogue from Mohabbatein is still considered to be one of the most iconic dialogues of the superstar. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein, hosts an ensemble cast of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, and Shamita Shetty, besides Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a false news report had stated that actor Amitabh Bachchan had been hospitalized. DNA had then confirmed with their sources and found out that Bachchan is NOT admitted to the hospital and is at his home in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan, actor and son to Amitabh Bachchan, also reacted to the news with a witty answer. In an interview with SpotboyE, he said, "I ask because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital."

Media outlets reported that the 78-year-old was admitted for an injury and has been receiving treatment since Saturday. The news, like we mentioned even previously, is not true.