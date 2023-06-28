Search icon
On Tum Kya Mile Release Day, Karan Johar Has This To Say

The primary track from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', 'Tum Kya Mile' featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh has been released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

Karan Johar shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Any love story deserves a fitting love song. (Credits: Instagram)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s first song Tum Kya Mile is finally out. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is too good to miss. Be it the picturesque location or Alia in a chiffon saree, the song made our hearts perform a backflip. It is safe to say that Tum Kya Mile is the love anthem of the year. After all, it is Karan Johar and his Rocky aur Rani Kii Kahaani. The film will be released on July 28 and we just can’t keep calm. 


Karan Johar shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I’m blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani.” Designer Manish Malhotra, who is also associated with the film, said, “So many years of working together , movies , songs all of it and once again memories for life .. The discussion on colours to making the sarees , The song , our kashmir schedule everything about it is all love and passion for our cinema and craft.” Alia Bhatt’s mom, veteran actress Soni Razdan reacted, “Omg. After so long seeing such a beautiful poignant romantic song with stunning visuals vocals and music that’s poignant and so full of 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

Karan Johar’s special post for Alia Bhatt

Before the song launch, Karan Johar dropped a long note and said that the song was Alia Bhatt's first shoot after delivering Raha. The Dharma head added that Ranveer Singh was nervous about the shoot as this was his 'first lip sync mountain love song'.

Karan Johar's post went something like this, "In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours….I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me…Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true …My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

Celeb And Fans Send Love

Several celebs reacted to Karan Johar's post. Rakul Preet Singh commented, "I cannnnnnot stop humming this song ever since the trailer dropped !! Can’t wait can’t wait." On the other hand, the post also saw remarks such as, "Srk .kajol... Hrithik and kajol..amir and kajol..and Hrithik and ash with have being perfect.. Bollywood is only for ranveer and aalia..nothing has changed." and "What a beautifully written tribute. You are not just glamour and dialogues Mr. KJ! You’re a great writer too!"

About 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' will feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Pritam has provided the songs and background score for the forthcoming family drama, whereas Manush Nandan is the head of photography. In the meantime, Nitin Baid has looked after the film's editing.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is expected to reach the cinema halls by 28th July. The project marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after almost 7 years.

